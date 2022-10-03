Vernell “Shimp” Banks, 61, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, October 7 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
