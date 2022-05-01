Richard Dwight Dodson, 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, June Dwight Dodson.
Richard is survived by his mother, Myra Lee Dodson (nee Ladas); wife of 32 years, Margaret Dodson (nee Pilkington); son, Richard Scott Dodson and wife Brandy; grandchildren, Hadley Dodson and Drew Dodson; sister, Brenda Lee Dawson and husband Tom; and by numerous other loving family members and friends.
A memorial graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, June 4 at the Philadelphia Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Richard to Movember, raising awareness for men’s health issues.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.