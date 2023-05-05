On Tuesday, May 2, 2023 the Lord stretched out His arms and welcomed Oscar Henry Ellis III to his Heavenly home.
Oscar’s journey at life began on July 19, 1964 in Dallas. He was born to Oscar Ellis Jr. and Runnie Mae Conner-Ellis.
Oscar met the love of his life, Vickie Winfrey, in January 1984, and they were married in July of the same year. To this union, Oscar gained a son, Craig Winfrey, and three children were birthed -- Courtney, Cameron and Charity.
In 1994, he made a permanent commitment to serve the Lord and answered God’s call to preach the Gospel. He pastored The New Testament House of Prayer Outreach Ministries from 1994 until 2022.
Oscar was an amazing carpenter. His skill was commendable by all who had the privilege of being recipients of his great work. Enjoyed pastimes for him were hunting, fishing, and watching football. Oscar was a huge lover of the Dallas Cowboys franchise.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Ellis Jr. and Runnie Conner-Ellis; and one brother, Thomas Joe Ellis.
Oscar leaves to cherish his legacy his wife of 39 years, Vickie Ellis; their children, Craig (Adrean), Courtney, Cameron (Deanna), and Charity; a special bonus daughter, Tina; grandchildren, Ambre Anna, Ari-Ann, Ashtan, Kenneth, Olivia, Taylor, Eli, Evan, and Eden; siblings, Cecil (Trina), Terry (Larry), Cecelia (Mark), Mandy, Paul (Adrianne), Kevin (Esther), Lamontra (Keith) Marcus; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Bethany Baptist Church in McNeil.
Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Arthur Hill Sr. will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
