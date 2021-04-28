Jewel Lee Wise was born March 22, 1947 in Stamps, Lafayette County, Arkansas to Jessie Jenkins Ingram and George Ingram.
She was one of the 24 graduates of the G A. Ellis High School Class of 1965. After graduation, she married Louis Johnson, and from this union two children were born.
Jewel worked as a CNA at the Homestead Manor Nursing Home in Stamps. She was a very dedicated, attentive, caring and knowledgeable worker. After marriage to Benjamin "Doc" Wise in 1972, she also worked more than 30 years as a self-taught bookkeeper for his self-employed logging business.
She was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church and had served as the church clerk and a dedicated choir member. She was also a faithful Sunday School member. She was a caring person, she was totally supportive of her children, and she raised them impressing upon them the value and importance of family, a good education, being honest and truthful, working for what you need, and to treat everybody right.
Jewel was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, George and Jessie Ingram; her husband, Benjamin "Doc" Wise; one sister, Louise Brock; and one grandson, Ricardo Martin.
After a brief illness, she passed peacefully at her home on April 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves to cherish her memory two children, LaBronce Johnson (Chris) of Stamps and Rachel (Julian) Lowe of Buckner; one stepdaughter, Sonia McCutchen of Lewisville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Jessie Webb of Magnolia; a host of nieces and nephews; and her telephone buddies and friends, Bertha Raye Ward of Stamps, Gladys Johnson, Charlotte Berry, Linda Harris and Azzie Daphney, all of Lewisville.
She will be greatly missed -- but she will always remain in our hearts and fondest memories.
A celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Wise Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
