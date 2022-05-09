Charles A. Brasier, 85, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the home surrounded by his family in Richmond, TX.
Charles was born on July 11, 1936 in Magnolia. He was a graduate of Mount Holly High School and received a bachelor of science in petroleum engineering from Louisiana State University and was the first one of his family to receive a college degree. He started his career as a petroleum engineer with Humble Oil and later ventured into having his own global drilling and exploration company.
Charles was a member of the Central Baptist Church and was a true outdoorsman who was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar “Bud” and Jewel (Stephens) Brasier; and sister, Mary Helen Bedgood.
Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra (Howell) Brasier of Magnolia; children, Charles Brasier and wife Susan of Katy, TX and Debbie Pate and husband Gary of Richmond, TX; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Gary Pate officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Central Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.
