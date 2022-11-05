Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Lewis, 78, of Magnolia graduated to her heavenly home Friday, November 4, 2022 at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in El Dorado.
Libby was born October 1, 1944 in the Calhoun community in Columbia County to the late Earl Jefferson Gunnels and Myrtle Nellie (Young) Gunnels. She was the seed plant lab manager at Weyerhaeuser for many years and retired from Albemarle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant brothers; two brothers, Gaylord Gunnels and wife Jane, and Gene Gunnels and wife Lana; and a brother-in- law, Dewey Dees.
Libby is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carrol Winston Lewis of Magnolia; children, Don Lewis and wife Vickie of Wynne, Debora Blackwell and husband Richard of Waldo; sister, Nell Dees of Magnolia; brother, Glen Gunnels and wife Gail of Magnolia; three grandchildren, Alesia Blackwell of San Antonio, Dillon Lewis and wife Alesha of Baton Rouge, LA and Kayla Lewis of Jonesboro; and a great-granddaughter to make her arrival January 19, 2023; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Antioch East Cemetery with Bro. Lyndell Chaffin officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
