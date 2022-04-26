Gene Autry Brewer, 81, of Waldo passed away at his home on Friday, April 22, 2022.
He was born on March 9, 1941 to the late John Autry and Opal Mae (Rooks) Brewer. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia. He worked for B&B Auto Supply, starting in high school until he was grown. He then went to work for Polk’s Furniture as an appliance repairman for several years. His last employment as a mail carrier, was with the United States Postal Service in Waldo, where he worked for 25 years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepsons, Wade Elwin McClure and Michael Clay McClure.
Gene is survived by his wife, Bonnie Brewer of Waldo; daughter, Penny Guen of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Gene Scott Brewer of El Dorado; sisters, Wanda Genestet of Magnolia, Jonnie Sue Harry of Sherwood, Barbara Bradshaw and Betty Owens of Shreveport, LA; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A private family interment will be held at the Waldo Cemetery. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
