David C. Mixon died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Christus St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
Bro. Mixon was born October 17, 1940 in Willisville to Jessie and Jessie Mae Mixon.
The first son, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Charles Jr.; and one daughter, Sonya Denise Grayson.
He married Ruthie Lee Watson in 1960.
Bro. Mixon retired from the city of Long Beach, CA as a Building Services supervisor for 32 years. He loved bowling and working with the youth. He was a member at New Hope Baptist Church in Long Beach for 30, where he served on the Usher Board and sang in the Men’s Men Choir. He and his family moved to TEXarkana in 2001. He was a member of Mount Orange Baptist Church. He served faithfully until his health started failing.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Ruthie Mixon; daughter, Sharon Harris; son, Taivon Mixon; son-in-law, Earnest Grayson, all of Houston; grandchildren, DaJuan Pannell, Amber Harris, Derrell James, Reginald James, Desiree James, Xarrah Mixon, Brianna Harris and Brandon Harris; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 28 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at McKinney Cemetery in Willisville under the direction of Marks Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
