Joel Stewart, 79, of El Dorado, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Little Rock.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service, www.hendersonsmortuary.com .
Updated: December 4, 2022 @ 10:45 pm
