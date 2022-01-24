Gregory Auguster Hunter was born on December 6, 1961 to the late Auguster Hunter and the late Alice Mae Levingston Hunter, in El Dorado. Gregory crossed from life into eternity quietly, just as he had lived, on Friday, January 14, 2022 at UAMS Hospital in Little Rock.
Gregory was thoughtful and kind, never transferring his pain to others. He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Auguster and Alice Mae Hunter; and one of his brothers, Odell "Winky" Stewart.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Stevens; one brother, Joel Stewart; one sister, Adelle (Dickie) Delphin; three aunts, Maude Smith, Valerie (Kevin) Barnes, Georgia Calaway; one uncle, Bobby P. Hunter; stepmother, Ada M. Thank Hunter; nephews, Kelvin (Velma) Steward, Delvin, Marvin (Felicia) Stewart, Richard Vincent (Chandra) Delphin, Nicholas Delphin, Orlando (Caletha) Stewart and Cornelius Michael Paige; nieces, Lametric Dell Hendrick, Karen Nicole Ferguson and Denise Paige; and a great host of other relatives and friends, including a very caring family friend, Patsy O'Guinn.
A memorial service honoring Gregory’s life journey was held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Divine Faith Fellowship Full Gospel Baptist Church in El Dorado with Christopher Howard officiating.