Payton Mark Allman, 19, of El Dorado, formerly of Magnolia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in El Dorado.
Payton was born September 19, 2003 in Magnolia. He graduated from El Dorado High School. He loved swimming, working out in the gym, gaming on his computer, animals, traveling, and listening to music.
Payton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Bonnie Garner; grandfather, Byron Thompson; great-grandparents, Ford and Gladys Thompson; and Ruth and Wallace Jean Peace.
Payton is survived by his father, Mark Allman (Jennifer); mother, Brittny Hendrix (Mark), all of El Dorado; brothers, Colt Thompson (Bailey) of El Dorado, Phillip Allman (Jennie) of Stamps, Chess Herndon (April), Bradley Harvey of El Dorado, Andrew Hendrix (Katie) of White Hall, Nathan Hendrix (Nikki) of Russellvile; sisters, Karlee Harvey of El Dorado, Amanda Haltom of Grandbury, TX; grandmother, Ann Jean Peace Nipper of Magnolia; aunts, Kathy Ardoin of Las Vegas and Lynn Salmon of Windermere, FL, and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Seabaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Magnolia City Cemetery. Payton’s brothers will serve as pallbearers.