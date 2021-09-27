Janet B. Greene was born January 28, 1948, to Virginia Marley in Brooklyn, NY. She departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Magnolia.
Janet was a member of Southview Church of Christ. She remained faithful until her health began to fail. She never met a stranger and she loved children. To know her, was to love her.
July 8, 1977 was the first major highlight of her life. She gave birth to a handsome baby boy who she affectionately called Ernie.
Ernest R. Miller Jr. (Ernie) married LaDonna Tracy Grimes July 1, 2000.
To their union, two more major highlights of Janet’s life were born LaZanee Rae Miller was born June 30, 2001, and LaBreyont Rai-Jhean Miller was born August 17, 2004.
If you had a conversation with her, you knew about Ernie, NayNay, and Bree. I can hear Bree saying, “That Part”, lol.
She was mom to me (Ernie); Granny to Bree, Gra-Mommy to NayNay, and Moma Greene by her daughter-in-law and others affectionately. She will be greatly missed and will always have a place in our hearts. When you see us, you see her.
Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia-Marley Davis; brothers, Russell, David, and James Batts; sisters, Helen, Lucinda, and Bonita Batts.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Ernest R. Jr. (LaDonna) Miller; the two highlights of her life, her granddaughters, LaZanee Rae, and LaBreyont Rai-jhean Miller of Magnolia; brothers, Raymond Batts, Tyrone Batts and Danny Batts; sisters, Martha Ali, Dietrich Brown Batts, Theresa Greene, Bernadette Batts, and Denise Batts; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Southview Activity Building in Magnolia. Burial followed at Smith Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC