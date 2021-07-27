Elroy Montgomery departed this life on July 24, 2021, at his home in Mount Holly. He was born November 8, 1925, to Luke Tellas Montgomery and Lena Hendrix of Hope.
He united with Mount Pleasant C.M.E. Church at an early age; and he later became a member of Free Hope A.M.E. Church, known presently as Unity A.M.E. He served as Sunday School superintendent for several years, and as a steward. He was a faithful member until his health failed.
Elroy married Hazel Lee Keener and to this union five children were born: Mary Jane, Jeanette, Madrew, Joann, and Enious. In 1997, he married Mary L. Crayton. Together, they shared four children: Lavern, Joann, Pete, and Carrie.
One of Elroy’s most memorable achievements was serving in the United States Navy. After his military service, he dedicated his life to working at Magnolia Nutrition Community Center for over 30 years. He was most known locally for his work there. Elroy was also known for helping people and having a love for animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Rev. Enious Montgomery and Pete Crayton; two grandchildren, Teresa Threadgill and Jamarius Crockett; stepsister, Mozell Cooper; brother, Maurice Montgomery; and sister-in-law, Lavelle Cooper.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mary L. Montgomery of Mount Holly; four daughters, Mary Jane Montgomery, Madrew Montgomery-McClendon, Joann Montgomery, and Jeanette Montgomery, all of Dallas; three stepdaughters, Lavern Turner and Joann Lee, both of Camden; and Carrie (Tyrone) Thomas of Little Rock; sisters-in-laws, Charlotte Ray Cooper Jones, Valestene Jackson and Diane Rowden, all of Magnolia; brothers-in-laws, Lloyd (Dorothy) Cooper Jr. of Magnolia, Herman Dean Cooper of Santa Monica, CA, Harold (Linda) Cooper of Muskegon, MI, and Ray Keener of Inkster, MI; niece, Yvonne Dennis of Magnolia; special sons-in-law, Richard Turner and Dennis Young; special friend, Paul Ross; 26 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 30 at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at Free Hope Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
