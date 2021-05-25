Martha Mae Davis was born on December 28, 1935 in Canfield, Arkansas to the late Lessie and Pearl Sasser. She peacefully departed her earthly life on May 21, 2021 in her home in Lewisville surrounded by her loving family.
Martha Mae Davis attended high school at Bumpham High School in Bradley. At an early age she joined Union Hill Baptist Church then became an active member at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Lewisville until her death. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Pearline Armstrong, Jearldine Powell, Athril Lee Jenkins and Rosie Strickland; and eight brothers, Leon Sasser, Floyd Sasser, Hollis Sasser, Lloyd Sasser, Lessie Sasser Jr., W.B. Sasser, O.V. (Shepard) Sasser and Jewel Sasser.
She married the late Joe Davis Jr. They had six children. Joe Davis III, who preceded her in death. Surviving children are Jeanette Davis, Loran Strickland, Bobby Joe Davis and Rose Ford, Maxine Matlock and Floyd Matlock Jr., Dorothy Jean Davis, and Cynthia Burks and Calvin Horton, all of Lewisville.
Martha Mae Davis leaves to cherish her memory 17 grandchildren (Tonya Strickland preceded her in death), 55 great-grandchildren, three great-great-great grandchildren, three special grandchildren Amos Strickland, Tony Davis, Bruce Sasser, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 28 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone must wear masks at visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.