On June 19, 1970, a Green Bay Packers fan took his first breath in Lewisville. His mother named him after a much-loved soap opera character and a football player, Ryan Deron Jackson, so he was destined to be a lovable character who loved sports.
Ryan was very sick right after birth until it was discovered that he was allergic to cow’s milk. He thrived on soy milk and was spoiled rotten by his grandparents, uncles, and babysitter, Mama Josie. Even when he got in trouble (which was often) he could sweet talk them into letting him get away with his mischief and they would all dare anyone to mess with him.
Ryan committed his life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at Unity Baptist Church. Some years later, he moved his membership to St. Paul. He loved his St. Paul family and was especially fond of Pastor and Lady Walters.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Givens Jackson Sr.; and his uncles, Willie Henry, John Jackson and Anthony Jackson.
Ryan did well in school, staying on the honor roll when he chose to. He was selected and participated in Upward Bound at SAU during the summers preceding his sophomore, junior and senior years of high school. He was active in several different sports, but basketball was his passion.
After graduating from Lewisville High School in 1988, Ryan attended UAPB before enlisting in the Navy in 1992. He received a personal call from President Bush congratulating him on test scores after basic training. He was later deployed to the Persian Gulf and on this assignment, he learned of some pay disparities. Being Ryan, he researched the issue, took steps to legally fight the issue and after winning the case, he chose not to reenlist. He was honorably discharged in 1994.
Ryan lived in Virginia for a while then came back to Arkansas briefly before relocating to Dallas. He worked several jobs during the years, mostly in the transportation industry. In 2012, Ryan was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and came back to Lewisville to recuperate.
During this time, he met the love of his life and decided to make Lewisville his home because he had found his good thing here. Ryan married Elonda Moss Williams on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. They were constant companions until death parted them on September 5, 2023.
Ryan loved sports and the Green Bay Packers were in his mind the “only team” that mattered. His vehicles, his clothing, his input in home décor all reflected his love for all things green and yellow to represent Green Bay.
Ryan’s other passion was music. He briefly tried his hand at working in the music industry but decided that transportation was more lucrative. A few years ago, he did a live video (Almighty Chee Ft Ryan - Regulate Remix) that can be seen on YouTube.
Ryan was a part of a group of friends who maintained contact and supported each other with love and respect. The “Fellas” would plan a trip somewhere each year and would spend the time watching sports, playing cards and dominoes and visiting whatever attractions in the area they were in but the real joy in the weekend was the fellowship of brothers who were all trying to do the best they could in this world.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elonda Williams-Jackson; his grandmother, Emma Jean Jackson; his mother, Evelyn Jackson Trammell; his daughters, Kristen Rochell, Ayanna Williams, and Trinity McKinney; his sons, Quentin Johnson, Taje Jackson and Jontrevious McKinney; his sister, Keidre Adams; his uncle, Givens (Martha) Jackson Jr.; his aunts, Barbara Percy, Norma Henry, Azzie Dafney, and Kathryn Dafney; his mother and father in love, Chris and Elizabeth Soils; his sisters in love, Valerie Moss and Keshia Soils; his little partner/Green Bay trainee, Kendall Polite; nieces, nephews, the Fellas, and many cousins and friends.
