Virgil Barber Oct 25, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virgil Barber, 76, of Magnolia died Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, October 25, 2021: Micki Mitchell retires from Chamber 7 hrs ago 6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: 27th death in Lafayette County 12 hrs ago +4 Young Columbia County producers earn Arkansas State Fair honors Updated 3 hrs ago Poll: Most people celebrate Halloween 14 hrs ago Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases 14 hrs ago Magnolia Middle School lists honor students 15 hrs ago SAU's Dawson Athletic Complex formally opens on Saturday 16 hrs ago Arkansas' jobless rate down to 4.0 percent 16 hrs ago Historic Washington creates "Conflict" days about Civil War history 16 hrs ago Truck or Treating this Saturday on the Magnolia Square 16 hrs ago Arkansas egg, broiler chick production down in September 16 hrs ago Albemarle Corporation will expand lithium capacity in China Oct 24, 2021 Columbia Circuit Clerk gets $33,546 grant for computer-related upgrades Oct 24, 2021 Springhill Medical Center names new CEO Oct 24, 2021 Disgraced former Faulkner County judge out of federal prison Oct 24, 2021 +2 MonticelloLive: Mural work in progress on Monticello Square Oct 24, 2021 Want to grow grapes for wine? Zoom meeting will cover some basics Oct 24, 2021 SAU makes changes in athletic administration Oct 24, 2021 +3 Don't let that frozen food go to waste Oct 24, 2021 +2 El Dorado middle school uses "houses" to instill sense of belonging Oct 24, 2021 Online Poll Which team will win the 2021 Major League Baseball World Series? You voted: Atlanta Braves Houston Astros Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrian Keith HinshawRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesCircuit Court releases docket for Thursday sessionSouth Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, October 19Sumlin loses most recent commutation bid for 1977 murderArizona ticket wins $108 million Mega Millions jackpot, $30,000 prize sold in ArkansasSocial Security recipients will get cost-of-living increaseDisgraced former Faulkner County judge out of federal prisonRodney MalochPamela J. McWilliams Images Videos