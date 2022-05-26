Edwin Derrell Atkins of Hot Springs died Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs.
He was born October 30, 1959 in Magnolia to the late Derrell Atkins and Anna Atkins of Waldo. Edwin, “Eddie,” was a graduate of Bodcaw High School. Eddie attended Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.
Eddie received his CDL and was a career driver, covering much of the United States. He was an active participant of The First United Methodist Church of Waldo for many years. Eddie was a current member of The Jehovah’s Witnesses and actively involved in the ministry spending hours, each month helping young folks as well as the elderly. All in the congregation dearly loved and appreciated his work for Jehovah.
Eddie was a loving and loved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, drawing, and spending time with his beloved family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Derrell Atkins.
Survivors are his wife, Janice Atkins of Hot Springs; daughters, Cassidy Atkins of Boulder, CO, and Betsy Mitchell and husband Jake Mitchell of Fayetteville ; granddaughter, Elsie Mitchell; mother, Anna Atkins of Waldo; two sisters, Julie Linder of Waldo and Jennie Atkins of Hurst, TX; three brothers, Todd Atkins and wife Gina Atkins of Magnolia, Brett Atkins of Waldo and Kelley Atkins of Germantown, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at Asbury Methodist Church in Magnolia.