Betty Sue Johnson, 74, of Taylor passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
She was born September 8, 1949 in Springhill, LA, and was one of 13 children of the late Jodie Caldwell and Emmaline (Fish) Caldwell. She was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church and a beautician at the Holiday Salon in Springhill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers and sisters, Barbara Dixon, Loraine Martin, Inez Dickens, Otis Caldwell, Raymond Caldwell, Quanitia Towery, Jodie Ray Caldwell, Joe Shaw and Emma Jean Caldwell.
Betty is survived by her husband, H.L. Johnson of Magnolia; daughter, Tracie Eastman (Blair); two grandsons, Sam Eastman (Nicki) and Wolfgang Eastman Clark and partner Travis; great-grandchildren, Saria Ray Eastman and Finn Edward Blair Eastman, all of Seattle; her siblings, Virginia Ferguson (Ron) of Grand Prairie, TX, James Caldwell (Carolyn) of North Carolina, Cassie Culpepper and companion of Shreveport, LA; and Bob Caldwell of Magnolia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Harmony Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Harmony Cemetery Association, c/o 2520 Highway 160, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
Pallbearers will be Robert Smith, Mike Tomlin and Marty Patterson.
