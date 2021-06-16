Roscoe Calhoun was born to Odessa Alexander and Vasco Calhoun on February 13, 1954 in Dallas. He moved to Arkansas as a youth, where he remained until his transition into eternal rest on Monday, June 7, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Mr. Calhoun never married and had no children.
He was preceded in death by both parents and grandparents. Although he had no siblings, he leaves to cherish his memory a devoted host of cousins and an array of friends. While Roscoe may have been known by few, he was loved by many and this includes not just family, but all who knew him. We love you Roscoe and you will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home with the Rev. Samuel Grant as clergyman. Interment will be in Smith Cemetery at Waldo.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
