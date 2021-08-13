Loarce Jamerson was born on February 23, 1953, in Emerson to the late Isaac Jake and Allie Mae Jamerson.
He departed his earthly journey on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Loarce attended Emerson School. He was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church and served faithfully until his health failed. He was employed with Weyerhaeuser, formally Willamette, for many years.
Loarce was united in holy matrimony to Linda Carrington Jamerson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Jamerson; his mother, Allie Mae Copeland Jamerson; six sisters, Carrie Mae Jamerson, Gladys Hughes, Georgia Daniels, Mary Cooper, Dell Zena Daniels, and Earnestine Cooper; one brother, James Edward Jamerson; one daughter, LaTisha Cooper; and one grandson, Tykel Stone.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Linda Jamerson; a special friend, Vanessa Cooper, together they raised four sons, Willie McCray (Krystal) and Anthony McCray, both of Magnolia, Terry Cooper of Houston, TX, Jamesky Scott Cooper of Victorville, CA; one daughter, Tanisha Mallory of Magnolia; four brothers, Early Jamerson, John Jamerson, Ivory Jamerson and Leonard (Velma Jo) Jamerson, all of Magnolia, one sister, Linnie Walker of Houston, TX; 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Freehope Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 13 at Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the services and during visitation hours.