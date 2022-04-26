Julia “Judy” Brown Stroebele, 74, of McNeil passed away at her home on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Julia was born on December 25, 1947 in Magnolia. She served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1994, attaining the rank of major (retired). She was stationed in Korea and Japan, working in the offices of Military Intelligence and Adjutant General Corps.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Jay and Betty (Butcher) Brown; and niece, Robin Brown.
Julia is survived by her husband, Steve Stroebele of McNeil; brother, Jay Brown (Melinda Cisneros) of McNeil; nephews, Austin Brown and Tim Brown of Little Rock; and stepdaughter, Heather Vandaveer of Savannah, GA.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Graveside services with military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 29 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at the St. James Episcopal Church with Father Charles Chapman officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.
