Brenda Sue “Susie” Kennedy, 71, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
She was born on January 13, 1950 in Magnolia to the late Albert Haynes and Cleta (Jordan) Haynes. She retired as the manager of Faulk Plumbing Supply in El Dorado in December 2020, enjoyed dancing and going to the boats.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Kennedy; and a brother Jackie Haynes.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Perritt and husband David of Buckner; granddaughter, Taylor King and husband Logan; grandson, Jordan Perritt; great-grandson, Liam King; sisters-in-law, Lucy Haynes and Patsy McKamie; special friends, Billy and Cheryl Hendricks and Jonette Basinger; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 19, 2021, at Lewis Chapel with Bro. John Buehler officiating. Burial will follow at Western Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tate Thomas, Johnny Haynes, Charles Haynes, Logan King, John Desso and John Haynes.
