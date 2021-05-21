Martha Mae Davis, 85, of Lewisville passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home.
Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: May 21, 2021 @ 6:48 am
