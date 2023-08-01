Wayne Robert Millican, 59, of Cabot passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023.
He was born in Magnolia on May 17, 1964 to Bill and Donna Millican.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Millican; his brother, Michael Millican; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Virginia Cary; and paternal grandparents, Doyle and Doris Millican.
He was survived by his mother, Donna Millican; wife, Angie Gray; daughter, Kristin Millican; stepsons, Aaron Morris (Sarah) and Dustin Morris (Katie); grandchildren, Kaelin Cunningham, Jordynne, Matthew, and Jane Morris; sisters, Lin Schuster (Dee), Shannon Bloesch (Mike), and Tonya Millican (Michael); nieces and nephews, Jessalyn and Luke Otwell (Annie, Ruby, and Judd); Katie and Olivia Schuster; Sydney, Simon, and Sawyer Bloesch; Christian, Addison and Aviana Millican; and many more friends and extended family.
Wayne, employed by Razorback Concrete, was known to coworkers for being incredibly hardworking. He was a simple man, down-to-earth, who loved to do things for his family. Wayne rose early to work on the farm, feeding his horses, chickens, dogs, and his cat, Buddy, who worked his way quickly from stray directly into Wayne’s heart. He loved old cars and traveled with his friends from car show to car show and once rebuilt a ‘57 Chevy, one of his favorite projects. Wayne had a very creative and artistic side. Wayne used these talents to make gifts for friends and family. Wayne was a godsend to anyone in need including helping to build a home with Habitat for Humanity.
A celebration of life will be held in Wayne’s honor at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville. The Millican family requests guests dress in blue jeans and t-shirts as Wayne would have preferred.
