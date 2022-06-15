Jackson Odysseus Day Harmon was born on April 5, 2022. He passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeffrey Boothe; maternal great-grandmother, Josephine Hunter; and paternal great-grandmother, Sharon Kay Pruitt.
Jackson is survived by his parents, Reece and Joellen Harmon of Magnolia; siblings, Wyatt Harmon, Layla Harmon, and twin brother, Waylon Harmon of Magnolia; maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Boothe of Magnolia; paternal grandparents, Susan and Robert Hall of Magnolia and James Harmon of Coleman; maternal great grandfather, Lenard Hunter of Magnolia; paternal great-grandparents, Gary Pruitt of Warren and Sharon Kay Harmon of Monticello; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Mount Prospect Cemetery with Bro. Robert Hicks officiating.
