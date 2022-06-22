Wayne C. Gibson, 68, of Willisville went to be with the Lord June 21, 2022.
He was born July 17, 1953 to Betty and Keith Gibson.
Wayne was a member of the Willisville Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a trucker for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jana; daughters Keri John (Henry), Misty Smith (Alan), of Bodcaw; grandchildren Andrue, Kaylie, Alexis, Tatum, Duane, and Kinley; sister and brother-in-law Wendy and Robert Bailey of Bodcaw; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Dot Evans of Hope, Judy and Joe Vestal of Strong; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Union Cemetery Perpetual Care ℅ Teresa Porter, 911 Par Circle, Hope, AR 71801.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Brazzel-Oakcrest Funeral Home in Hope.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Willisville Methodist Church with Bro. Jerry Evans and Rev. Jerry Westmoreland officiating.