Funeral service for Wayne C. Gibson will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Willisville Methodist Church.

Wayne C. Gibson, 68, of Willisville went to be with the Lord June 21, 2022.

He was born July 17, 1953 to Betty and Keith Gibson.

Wayne was a member of the Willisville Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a trucker for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jana; daughters Keri John (Henry), Misty Smith (Alan), of Bodcaw; grandchildren Andrue, Kaylie, Alexis, Tatum, Duane, and Kinley; sister and brother-in-law Wendy and Robert Bailey of Bodcaw; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Dot Evans of Hope, Judy and Joe Vestal of Strong; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Union Cemetery Perpetual Care ℅ Teresa Porter, 911 Par Circle, Hope, AR 71801.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Brazzel-Oakcrest Funeral Home in Hope.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Willisville Methodist Church with Bro. Jerry Evans and Rev. Jerry Westmoreland officiating.

