Rodney Dodson, 74, of McNeil passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Rodney was born on October 21, 1948 in Magnolia, AR to the late Doyle D. and Eunice E. Dodson. He was an equipment operator for the street department for the City of Magnolia and a member of the McNeil Methodist Church.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy Lamar "Bo" Dodson and Kenneth Earl Dodson; and stepdaughter, Sara L. Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dodson of McNeil; daughter, Tammy (Dennis) Gardner of Lewisville; sister, Ferrel Hero of Columbus, GA; stepson, Erik Davis of Clearfield, UT; stepdaughter, Laura Edwards of McNeil; grandchildren, Damon Gardner, Brandon Gardner, and Haley Gardner; and a host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the McNeil Methodist Church in McNeil with Rev. David Moore officiating.