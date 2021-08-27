Rose Mary McGraw Smith, 59, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her home with her husband Lee Otis by her side.
Rose Mary was born July 17, 1962 to Mr. Jessie Lee McGraw Sr. and Mrs. Pinkie Maxine Cooper McGraw in Magnolia.
She was raised and taught to believe in and trust God. As a small child she became a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church, attending Sunday School, BTU, vacation Bible School, singing in the Choir, and serving as an usher. In 2010 she became a member of Spirit Led Church, where she remained a member until her transition.
Rose Mary married Mr. Lee Otis Smith on January 6, 1985. Together, they had four children, LaTonya, Desmond, Eric and Joshua.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in transition by her parents; her daughter, LaTonya; one sister, Alicia Grissom; and three brothers, Clifton Ray McGraw, Richard Charles McGraw and Elroy McGraw.
Rose Mary (“Ro,” “Big Mama”) will live on forever in the hearts and minds of her family and friends, including her husband, Lee Otis Smith of Magnolia; six sons, Desmond Smith of Magnolia, Eric Smith of Little Rock, Joshua Smith, Douglas Smith and DeWayne Smith, all of Magnolia, Kendrick (Keisha) Smith of Waldo; six daughters, Dena (Willie) Baker, Natalie Smith, Rose Marie (Lincoln) James and Pearl Smith, all of Magnolia, Laverne (Dexter) Beasley of Waldo, and Victoria Smith of Monroe, LA; four brothers, Jessie McGraw Jr. of TexARKana, Scottie (Josie) McGraw of Hampton, Melvin (Beverly) McGraw of Magnolia and Mark (Alisa) McGraw of Hot Springs; three sisters, Virgie (Walter) Morris, Angeleita McGraw, both of Magnolia, and Sandra (Larry) Randall of Camden; one aunt, Mary McGraw of Magnolia; two uncles, Clifton Cooper and Melvin Cooper, both of Magnolia; cousin/sister, Deborah Finley Easter of Magnolia; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, August 27 at Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia. The Rev. Roderick Trotter will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
