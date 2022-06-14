Ronny Paul Dodson, 78, of Clinton, MS passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home surrounded by his children.
Ronny was born on September 4, 1943 in Magnolia. He was a lumber inspector at both Beasley and Pickens Brothers Lumber Company and served in the Mississippi Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969.
He also enjoyed building beautiful furniture, artwork and instruments. He could build just about anything that any of his family or friends requested and often did.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ann Dodson of Clinton; his parents, Wilburn and Myrtle (Burrow) Dodson; brothers, Winston, Harold, Ray, Tommy and Joe Dodson; and sister, Bobby Gay Story.
He is survived by siblings, Hattie Francis Cooper, Joyce and Joe Desoto, Sherrie and Leo Herrman, and Vicki and Robert Drabble; son, Jason and Tracy Scallions of Collierville, TN; daughter, Rachel and Shan Woods of Vicksburg, MS; stepchildren, Kevin and Robin Miller and Carrie and Brian Swindoll of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Cade and Kinsley Scallions, Madelyn Miller, and Carter and Bailee Swindoll; and fur baby, Louis.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Lewis Funeral Home Inc., in Magnolia.
A graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Philadelphia Methodist Cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Langley officiating.
Pallbearers will be Burt Maness, Drew Johnson, Connor Johnson, Steve Dodson, Shan Woods, and Cade Scallions.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.