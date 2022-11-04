Jimmy Carl Phillips, 73, of Bella Vista, Arkansas formerly of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Bella Vista.
He was born November 8, 1948, in Magnolia to the late Carl Arthur Phillips and Ruby Ida (Harrison) Phillips. He was a self-employed painter and sheet rock finisher and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita Lynell Phillips; two brothers, Arthur Phillips, and Wesley Phillips; and a sister, Shirley Wright.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon R. Robertson of Bella Vista; grandchildren, Joshua Hines and wife Summer of Garfield, Matthew Hines Sr. and wife Tamara of Rogers, Caleb Robertson of Bella Vista and Abby Greshem of Mayflower; and great-grandchildren, Jaydon Hines, Matthew Hines Jr., and Connor Hines of Rogers, Reilly Hines and Seth Hines of Pea Ridge, and Judah Hines of Garfield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Shiloh Cemetery in Buckner with David Perritt officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Hines Sr., Caleb Robertson, Joe DeLoach, Matthew Hines Jr., Jaydon Hines and Chris Berndt.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.