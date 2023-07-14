Carl William Hanson, 79, of Stamps passed away early Friday morning, July 14, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Mr. Hanson was born on October 28, 1943 to the late Dovie Ketchum and Alton Hanson in Shongaloo, LA.
Mr. Hanson was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Hanson; and grandson, David William Maples.
Mr. Hanson is survived by his wife, Freeda J. Hanson of Stamps; daughters, Lynda Hill and husband James of Carthage, TX and Lisa Moore of Warren; sons, Bill Hanson and wife Tracy of Hampton, and Tim Hanson and wife Shane of Oil City, LA; three brothers; four sisters, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Beacon Baptist Church in Taylor. Burial will follow at Bussey Cemetery in Taylor, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. The Rev. Kerry Easley will be the eulogist.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Hanson, Colton Hanson, Cameron Colebank, Gary Harris, Blake Clements, Jordan Edwards, Doug Collier and Kevin Collier.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending the services or during visitation hours. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.