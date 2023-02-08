Essie B. Turner, 87, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 17 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Superintendent James Turner will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
