Sheila Sherman Blake was born January 1, 1966, the last child born to the union of Winston Sherman Sr. and Bettye Rose Luckey. She died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home in DeSoto, TX.
Sheila was a proud veteran of the United States Army, a black-owned business owner and a dedicated nurse.
In January 2001, she was joined in holy matrimony to Theodore "Coach" Blake. They were parted by his death in August 2016.
She was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church of DeSoto, under the direction of Rev. Oscar Epps.
She had one son who preceded her death, Julian Marquette Sherman-Senecal.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories a son, Linnie DeNorris Wear; a nephew/son/little brother, Philipp Lamar Carter; brother, Winston Jr.; twin sisters, Deborah Jones and Debbie Svoboata (Tom), and Mary Bell (Derek); grandchildren, Shariya Davis, Mihaki and Messiah Wear (twins) and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. The Rev. Darrion Buffington will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is REQUIRED to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
