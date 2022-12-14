Fannie Bee Ogle, 88, of Rogers, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Rogers.
She was born February 19, 1934 in Gurdon to James Hardy and Dovie (Davis) Hughes.
Bee was a member of Taylor First Baptist Church for 35 years and taught junior high Sunday School. Upon moving from Taylor to Magnolia in 1992 she became a member of Central Baptist Church of Magnolia, and was an active member of the Rebuilders Sunday School Class.
“Bee,” as she became known to everyone who traded with Sears Roebuck Catalog Sales in Magnolia, loved her work and all the wonderful customers and co-workers she had the privilege of serving during her 35 years with Sears. Upon retirement from Sears, she worked beside her husband at C & B Trucking Company.
Bee was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Ogle; parents, J.H. and Dovie D. Hughes; 19 brothers and sisters; and grandson-in-law, Lt. Col Joshua Burgess.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah G. Lewis (Jasper) of Rogers; son, Charles David Ogle (Charlotte) of TexARKana; grandchildren, Jennifer Wimberly (David) of Lewisville, TX, Bryan Ogle (Kellye) of El Dorado, Sammy Ogle (Jaime) of Houston, Alison Burgess of Bentonville, Melissa Campbell (Kevin) of Eureka Springs, and Jill Chandler (Ryan) of Greenbrier; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Landon, and Everett Burgess, Travis, Taylor and Tatum Chandler, Addison Ogle, Carter, Bailey, Ava and Denver Ogle, and Nathan Wimberly; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bee will remain in her family’s hearts forever as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Dr. Mike Seabaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Ogle, Sam Ogle, Carter Ogle, Ryan Chandler, Kevin Campbell, David Wimberly and Nathan Wimberly.
