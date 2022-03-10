Royal “Roy” Lee Clayton Sr., 68, of Magnolia departed this life on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Mr. Clayton was born to the late Ethel Lee (Cooper) Clayton and Jimmy Clayton on December 12, 1953 in Emerson. At a young age he attended McMittress School and later attended and graduated from Magnolia High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory his three children, one loving daughter, Nedra Whitaker (R.J.) of Little Rock; two loving sons, Duane Clayton (MarKa’) of Little Rock and Royal Clayton Jr. (Chandra) of Sherwood; one brother, Herman L. Clayton of Dallas; two sisters, Dossie M. Clayton of Magnolia and Mary L. Stovall of Davenport, IA; seven grandchildren, Marnaya Cook, Makala Clayton, Zyccheus Clayton, Audriana Clayton, Ayden Clayton, Jayden Maxwell and Aubriella Whitaker; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Marks Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.