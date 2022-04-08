Marjorie Voss, 78, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the CHI St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
Marjorie was born on January 10, 1944, in Cook County, IL. She was a loving and caring homemaker who took care of her husband Tom, the love of her life, and who adored her for 53 years and raised their three daughters.
When her grandchildren were born, four boys and one girl, there were lots of hugs and kisses given. Spoiling them always happened at Grama and Papa’s house and then next came the great-grandchildren!
Marjorie and her best friend Linda spent time doing their favorite thing -- decorating her house for each holiday. She enjoyed eating, trying new recipes, and cooking her families’ favorites. The holidays were surrounded by her family and friends and were something she always looked forward to and truly enjoyed planning.
Marjorie’s family and friends knew the most important thing in her life was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Iver and Marjorie Louise (Haigh) Johnson; husband, Thomas Richard Voss; daughter, Barbara Voss Wilson; and granddaughter Tiffany Michelle Rayborn.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Deborah Flemens and husband Ralph, and Liz Craig and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Nathen Wilson and wife Tiffany, Thomas J. Wilson, John Randall Flemens and wife Nichole, Matthew Voss Flemens and Shelby Rayborn; great-grandchildren, Zacary Wilson, Abby Wilson, Vincent Matthews, Nathan Matthews, Canton Flemens and Codi Kate Flemens, all of Magnolia; brothers, Douglas and Mary Johnson of Chilton, WI and Ronald and Fran Johnson of McHenry, IL; lifelong best friend, Linda Rogers; caregiver, Sherry Kilpatrick; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A very special thanks to Linda and Sherry for their loving care and compassion given to our mom at her time of need.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at the Jackson Street Church of Christ with Brian Mickey officiating.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.