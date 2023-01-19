Dr. Margaret Ruth Downing, 91, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Little Rock.
She was born on August 22, 1931 in Pine Bluff to the late Clifton J. and Millie Viola (Jones) Downing.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia A. Lovan Sanders; brother, James Lovan; and nephew, Neal C. Sanders.
She is survived by her niece, Nancy Sanders (Vernon) Dutton of Little Rock; nephew, Donald W. (Darin) Sanders of Hot Springs, great nieces and nephew, Angela Sanders (Jason) Looney of Hot Springs, Matthew C. Sanders of Andover, KS, and Lori Hatten of Wichita, KS.
Dr. Margaret Downing has been called a pioneer in advancing women’s sports in Arkansas. She was endowed with the body of an athlete and excelled at basketball and softball at a young age. Deciding to pursue a career in coaching, she attended several colleges and universities to advance her education.
She arrived at Southern State College (Southern Arkansas University) in 1965. Over the next two decades, she coached the Riderettes to eight Arkansas Women’s Intercollegiate Sports Association (AWISA) Conference titles in basketball, two state championships in swimming, one championship in volleyball, and one in softball.
“Ms. D,” as she was affectionally called by her former players, was AWISA Basketball Coach of the Year in 1978 and 1984 Coach of the Year by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also served on many influential committees such as the U.S. Olympic Committee for Women’s Basketball and the Arkansas Foundation for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. She was inducted into the NAIA Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984, the SAU Sports Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
Earning her Ph.D in 1973, Dr. Downing was no slouch in teaching either. She was named as a SAU Honor Professor in 1988.
However, her greatest contribution was the impetus she gave her players and students to strive for excellence in their lives. Dr. Downing was an example of a life of commitment for excellence and justice. Her personal battle to get Title IX scholarships for women athletes is legendary as well as heroic. God had a great plan for a young girl who accepted Him at an early age. She will be missed, but she now is walking the streets of glory with Christ Jesus.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Bro. David Watkins officiating.
Interment will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery in White Hall with Bro. Petie Ward officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the Southern Arkansas University Riderettes.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Margaret Downing Women’s Athletic Scholarship Endowment, SAU Foundation, P.O. Box 9174, Magnolia, AR 71754.