Stacy Denise Brossette, 50, of Stephens passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock.
Born November 18, 1972 in Laurel, MS, she was the daughter of Susan and Dudley Brossette. Stacy worked at Robison Tire Company in Laurel as an administrative assistant until she had to retire for health reasons. She was a graduate of West Jones High School in Laurel, MS and Jones Junior College in Ellisville, MS.
Survivors include her daughter, Raygan Brossette of Stephens; her mother, Susan Waldrop Brossette of Laurel, MS, her father, Dudley Brossette (Diane) of Stephens; and two brothers, Jeff Brossette of Laurel and Phillip Brossette (Ashley) of Kenner, LA. Also surviving are stepbrothers, Tim and Aaron along with stepsisters, Annie and Khara.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremations services entrusted to Young's Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 5802, Jackson, MS 39296.
