Gabriel Neal Gregory was embraced back into the loving arms of Jesus at 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Health System in TEXarkana.
He spent 242 days inside his mommy’s tummy and 104 minutes on earth. His time on earth was a brief glimpse into the beauty and perfection of heaven for all who met him. He was born at 6:51 p.m., weighed 4 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 17 3/4 inches long. He spent every moment of his life being loved and cherished by his parents, family, and friends.
He leaves behind his parents, Dr. Russell Neal Gregory and Mrs. Amber Cummings Gregory of TexARKana; maternal grandparent, Mr. Buddy Boldon and Mrs. Sherry Cummings of Rison; paternal grandparents, Mr. David and Dr. Emmalee Beene Gregory of Magnolia; aunts and uncles, Ms. Samantha Gregory of Fayetteville, Ms. Tiffani Snyder of El Paso, TX, Mrs. Becca (Miles) Billings of Rison, Mrs. Brook (Bill) Rhodes of Rison, Mr. Jordan Snyder of DeWitt; and great-aunts and uncles, Dr. Willis and Barbara Shelby Beene of Magnolia, and Dr. Tim and Mrs. Barbara Neal Beene Duke of Searcy.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mr. Woodrow Wilson (Bud) Cummings of Rison; and his paternal great-grandparents, Dr. Horace Neal and Mrs. Hazel Snider Beene of Magnolia; Mr. Homer Russell and Mrs. Marilyn Kay Gregory of Lancaster, TX.
Gabriel’s parents want to express their sincerest gratitude and deepest appreciation to the physicians and nurses that cared for him. The Journey Through Bereavement Nurse Navigators helped Gabriel’s family trade “…beauty for ashes…” (Isaiah 61:3) during a very difficult time and enabled his family to uniquely commemorate Gabriel’s beautiful journey.
There will not be a funeral service.
The family is requesting that donations be made to the Texarkana Journey Through Bereavement team through the avenues below:
Christus St. Michael Health System
c/o Teresa Smith, Labor & Delivery Clinical Director
2600 St. Michael Drive
Texarkana, TX 75503
CLICK HERE to see the website.