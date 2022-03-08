Belva Farmer Smith, 91, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Born on July 30, 1930 near Booneville, Belva was the youngest of Hosea and Mabel (Guthrie) Farmer’s eight children. She graduated from Arkansas State Teacher’s College (now University of Central Arkansas) in 1950. Her 30-year career included teaching home economics in Scranton, AR, Stephens, Southern Arkansas University and, for many years, in the Magnolia Public Schools.
At Central Baptist Church, she was a member of the Rebuilder’s Sunday School Class – a group of ladies who raised their children in prayer then aged gracefully together. She formerly volunteered as the Girl Scouts neighborhood chairman and was a member of the Pilot Club and Retired Teachers Association.
She loved working with her husband to restore his childhood home, spoiling her grandchildren with Mississippi Mud cake, watching “The Lawrence Welk Show” and chatting with former students.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Don Ross Smith, her husband of 56 years; sisters, Thelma, Eviline and Melville; brothers, Virgil, Roy, Edmund and Donald; and son-in-law, Lawrence Waldow.
Belva is survived by her children, Jane Waldow of Magnolia, Parks Smith of Magnolia, Edward Smith (Jayne) of Arlington, TX and Nancy Shedden (Rick) of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Hannah Cartmill (Erik), Nathan Smith, James Ross Nikolai, John Nikolai, Sarah Sperry (Austin) and Abby Nikolai.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in the Fellowship Hall of Central Baptist Church in Magnolia.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 11 in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church with Brother Steve Ford officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rick Shedden, James Ross Nikolai, John Nikolai, Austin Sperry, Nathan Smith and Erik Cartmill.
Burial will follow at Magnolia City Cemetery under the direction of A.O. Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.