Lillie Green, 97, widow of the late Rev. Herman E. Green, passed from time into eternity on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Mrs. Green, born May 24, 1926, was the last surviving of the children born to the late Elijah Banks and Samantha Beal Banks.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and all of her siblings, William, Joe Nathan, Elijah Banks Jr., Lucinda Arnold (Lee), Mattie Murphy (Sherman), Faddie Walker (Julius), Jerrie Miller (Clyde) and Donnie Banks (Ann).
She leaves cherished memories with her son, Audrie Green, of Geneva, NY; two grandchildren, Timothy Green, also of Geneva, NY and Chrystal Green of Charlotte, NC; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends, all of whom loved her and will miss her greatly.
Graveside funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the 23rd Psalm Cemetery under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.