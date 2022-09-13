Bobby Joe Davis was born February 4, 1961 in Bradley to Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Martha Davis. He peacefully departed his earthly life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Wadley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Bobby Joe Davis attended Lewisville High School. He played football, ran track, and was the best on his team. He graduated in 1980. At an early age, he joined Cedar Grove Baptist, and was an active member. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a team member at Tyson Foods, and he liked to work with his buddy Harvey Sims bailing hay until his health began to fail. He enjoyed life itself.
Bobby Joe is preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Martha Davis; one brother, Joe Davis II; and one sister, Dorothy Davis.
He leaves to cherish his memory with three sisters, Loran Strickland, Maxine Matlock (Floyd), and Cynthia Burks (Calvin); sister-in-law, Jeanette Davis, all of Lewisville; three special friends, Rosie Ford, Harvey Sims, and Roosevelt Cox; stepdaughter, Raven Ford; two granddaughters, Kayla and Khalil; two special nieces, Sharonda Williams, and Laneisha Ross, both of Lewisville.
He also leaves to cherish his loving memories with eight nieces, nine nephews, 24 great nieces, 27 great nephews, and three great-great nieces and nephews, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who all loved him dearly. Bobby Joe, “Beegly,” will be truly missed by all of his loved ones, as he was one of a kind.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Lafayette County School Auditorium in Lewisville.
Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Lewisville, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. R.J. Grissom will be the eulogist.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.
