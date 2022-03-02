Sherry LaGale Watson blessed Ernestine and Nelson Sr. with her presence on March 18, 1959. She gained her wings on Sunday, February 27, 2022, when God called her home.
Sherry received her education and diploma from the Waldo School District. She married the love of her life, Ivy Alexander, and enjoyed many good times with him until 2018 when his number was called.
Sherry was very loving, giving and understanding. She was eager to help anyone in need in any way she could. When God called Sherry’s number, she answered. Her last words were, “Mama, I’m tired.”
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents, Ernestine Dillard of TEXarkana and Nelson Watson Sr. of Waldo; her sons, DeWaven (DeShara) Rowden of TEXarkana and Quory Rowden of Dallas; six grandsons, DeWaven Jr., DeMaury, Jaylen, DeQuory, Jalen and Quory Jr.; one granddaughter, Sabel; one great-granddaughter, Kynlee; two sisters, Anita (Rusty) Cloud of Waldo and Yvette Watson of Los Angeles; a very special friend and sister, Alice Beavers-Moss; the ladies from Encompass Health; and a host of step-siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in TEXarkana, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Bro. Donald Howell will be the officiant and eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 3 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
