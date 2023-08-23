Michael Lamont Paschal, 52, of Magnolia, formerly of McNeil, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Burial will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery in McNeil under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Daryl Hope will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or services. Wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.