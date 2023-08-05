Peggy Primm, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
She was born on August 15, 1944 in Paris, AR, to the late Dennis Ray and Ila Jean (Henderson) Burris. Peggy was a woman of grace, embodying the virtues of love, gentleness, and kindness in all aspects of her life.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Tom Primm; and their son, Lance Primm.
She is survived by her son, Kyle Primm and wife Amber of Magnolia; daughter, Kathleen Tumey of Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Tyler Primm and wife Christina of Magnolia, Tommy Tumey and wife Lauren, Erica Johnson and husband Jamie, Sam Tumey, Gabe Tumey and wife Marci all of Monroe, LA, Crystal Franklin, and Dalton Baker and wife Alyssa of Magnolia. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Tommy, and Mason Primm, Avery Jane, Molly, and Emmy Tumey, Briggs and Turner Johnson, Sage Tumey, and Kenzlee Baker. Peggy's brother, Danny Burris and wife Patsy of Spiro, OK, and a host of extended family and friends.
Peggy was a hardworking woman who dedicated a significant portion of her life to her professional pursuits. For many years, she worked at SMI Steel and later transitioned into sales at Murphy's Jewelers, where she excelled and was well-respected by her peers and customers alike. Despite her busy work schedule, Peggy always found time to serve her community. She was a dedicated member of the Asbury Methodist Church, where she not only served as treasurer but also volunteered at the Food Pantry, always eager to lend a helping hand.
A woman of many interests, Peggy had a deep love for gospel music. She was particularly fond of Elvis Presley and never missed an opportunity to attend the local area Gospel Hayrides. Her love for music was infectious, and she often shared this passion with her family and friends, creating lasting memories that will be cherished by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held at 11 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. with her nephew, Todd Burris, and Rev. David Moore officiating. Burial will be in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Randy Couch. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Burris, Robert Burris, Don Tumey and Richard Wayne Chambers.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, 1300 E. University, Magnolia, AR 71753.