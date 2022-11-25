Fred Hutcheson, 74, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home.
Fred was born on September 12, 1948 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Bennie Dick and Glenda Jean (Gunnels) Hutcheson. He worked for Weyerhaeuser Co. for 10 years and retired as a chemical operator from Albemarle Corporation. He was a member of the Antioch East Baptist Church.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bennie Hutcheson.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Teresa (Wynn) Hutcheson of Emerson; daughter, Melissa (Mark) Staggs of Emerson; son, Jason (Amanda) Hutcheson of Magnolia; grandchildren, Ayden Hutcheson of Magnolia, Kendall Staggs of Emerson, and Maeli Hutcheson of Magnolia; sisters, Melba (Ron) Woodard and Jane Hutcheson of Magnolia; brothers, Jimmy (Sherri) Hutcheson and Rick (Jan) Hutcheson of Magnolia; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Antioch East Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Owen officiating.
Burial will follow at the Antioch East Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Hutcheson, Joel Hutcheson, Jeff Morgan, Tim Wooley, Randy Bailey and Rick McMurtry. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Baker.
Memorial donations may be made to Enhabit Hospice, 128 North Washington, Magnolia, AR 71753.