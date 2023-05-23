Sharleen Elledge, 78, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, May 21 2023, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Sharleen was born on July 19, 1944 in Houston. She was a homemaker and grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sharleen was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Lee and Daisy Mae (Hatcher) Reynolds; husband, Johnny Ray Elledge; and grandson, Chance Formby.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Danny) Formby of Lindale, TX and Daisy (Kenny) Weaver of Huntsville, AR; son, Randy (Beckie) Baxter of Emerson; grandchildren, Winter Funk Formby of Houston, Brooke (Justin) Waller of Emerson, Clay (Nicole) Baxter of Emerson, Dylon (Taylor) Weaver of Siloam Springs, and Kagan Weaver of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Avery Crane, Aspen Crane, Brody Crane, Bryland Funk, Braxton Funk, Baxter Waller, Luke Waller, and Wesley Baxter; and a host of extended family and friends.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.