Sharleen Elledge

A private service will be held at a later date for Sharleen Elledge.

Sharleen Elledge, 78, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, May 21 2023, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

Sharleen was born on July 19, 1944 in Houston. She was a homemaker and grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Sharleen was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Lee and Daisy Mae (Hatcher) Reynolds; husband, Johnny Ray Elledge; and grandson, Chance Formby.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Danny) Formby of Lindale, TX and Daisy (Kenny) Weaver of Huntsville, AR; son, Randy (Beckie) Baxter of Emerson; grandchildren, Winter Funk Formby of Houston, Brooke (Justin) Waller of Emerson, Clay (Nicole) Baxter of Emerson, Dylon (Taylor) Weaver of Siloam Springs, and Kagan Weaver of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Avery Crane, Aspen Crane, Brody Crane, Bryland Funk, Braxton Funk, Baxter Waller, Luke Waller, and Wesley Baxter; and a host of extended family and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0