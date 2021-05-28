Hazel Louise Henderson King was a beloved caring sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Hazel passed away at the age of 97 on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in El Dorado.
Hazel was born in Nevada County, Arkansas to Thomas and Gladys Henderson on March 14, 1924. Hazel married Travis Vernon King of Linden, TX. Hazel spent her life as a caregiver for others as well as her family.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gladys Henderson; sisters, Irene Holt, Ola Mason and Juanita Henderson; children, Donna Lou King, Tommy King, Sherry Puckett and Patricia McPherson; and grandson, Michael Shackelford.
Hazel is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Rick Shackelford of Magnolia, Soundra and Chase Sutton of The Woodlands, TX; sisters Tommie Shelts, Naoima Garrett, Christine Hawley, and Charlene Fowler all of Magnolia; grandchildren, Ricky and Phyllis Phillips of Dayton, TX, Pattie and Paul McNutt of Kingwood, TX, Rebecca Whalen and Carter Poindexter of Magnolia, Shellie, Corey, and Collin Kelley of Emerson, Ashly Channing and Kynlee Shackelford of Magnolia, Sheena and Chris Emerson of Donaldson, Tim Whalen of Longview, TX, and daughter Cassidy Whalen of Texarkana Texas, Travis, Traci, Jayce Sutton and Jacob Herbert of Magnolia, Josey, Hunter, Rhett Owen and Rylie Brasher of Spring, TX, J.R., Courtney, Wyatt, Drake Phillips of Magnolia, Dakota, Breanna, Hadley and Jaxton Turner of Magnolia, Brittany Kiser and Aubrey Young of Houston. She had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly. She was a brilliant woman with many different titles, and she will be missed.
Pallbearers will be Travis Sutton, Hunter Owen, Chris Emerson, Carter Poindexter, Corey Kelley, Collin Kelley, Dakota Turner, and J.R. Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Phillips, Paul McNutt, Tim Whalen, Jayce Sutton, Channing Shackelford, Rhett Owen, Wyatt and Drake Phillips, and Jaxton Turner.
Hazel’s visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Hazel’s funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Chris Marlar of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at Cave Springs Cemetery in Linden, TX, with the Rev. Perry Hart officiating.
