Jordan Christopher “J.M.” Morgan was born on June 25, 2000, in El Dorado to Kristy Ann Morgan and Rodney Keener. He departed this life on December 11, 2022.
He received his formal education in the Magnolia School District, and was a 2018 graduate of Magnolia High School. Jordan attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the fall of 2018 while working part-time at Journeys Shoe Store. He took a break from school and became a full-time manager at Journeys and, in one year, became a district manager for the company. Jordan’s professional path later led him to becoming an adjuster for State Farm Insurance Company. He remained in this capacity until his untimely death. Jordan was scheduled to begin school on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Jordan accepted Christ at an early age during his membership at St. John No. 2 Baptist Church in Waldo, under the leadership of Rev. Hal Prevoe. While in his early adulthood, he moved his church membership to Life Builders Restoration International Church in Magnolia, under the direction of Evangelist Leroy Martin, II. He was one of the first 12 members at Life Builders.
Jordan was ahead of his time. Anything he set his mind to he did at 100% and would succeed in doing so. He achieved a lot in his short life. He won awards for writing poetry. He also wrote music, played youth basketball, and was a Boy Scout. While in school, he ran for Class President.
In his adult life, he was the youngest District Manager in his region for Journeys. He loved being dressed to impress. He loved spending time with friends and family. Jordan had a heart, personality, and smile that won’t ever be duplicated or forgotten. His light in this life will truly be missed by the many lives he touched.
Jordan was preceded in death by his baby brother, Sean Morgan; two uncles, Rodrick Parker, and Eric Martin; grandmothers, Linda Martin and Belinda Carter; great-grandmothers, Estelle Strong and Mary J. Shepherd; and great-grandfathers: Robert Strong, Winston Keener, John H. Finley, and Oscar Morgan II.
He is survived by his parents, Kristy and Jermillian Carter of Magnolia, and Rodney (Cinini) Keener of Dallas; his best friend and little sister, Jada Martin; sisters, Roshiana Keener, Ranija Keener, Makyla Keener, Erykah Keener, Justice McDaniel, and Shaleyah Carter; brothers, Jaylen Lambert, Cortez Carter, Delydricc Goode and Rodarius Keener; grandparents, Oscar Morgan III of Tampa, FL, Deborah Easter of Magnolia, Charles Parker of Magnolia; a special niece to be (who will have his name, Jordyn); host of aunts, uncles, other special relatives, and dear friends.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, with burial in 23rd Psalms Cemetery, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.