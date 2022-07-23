Virginia Stuart Miller, 88, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Oaks Memory Care in TEXarkana.
She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Magnolia. Virginia “Ginny” was a member of MJCL, Newcomers Club, and the Alter Guild at FUMC. She loved gardening and loved working in her yard.
She was born September 14, 1934 to Otto and Ottis King Stuart from Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Stuart Maloch; brother-in-law, W.H. “Dub” Maloch; and nephew, Gwen Maloch.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Marion Miller; a son, Ken Miller and wife Gail of Texarkana; and a daughter, Pam and husband Keith Walley of Texarkana. She cherished her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Left with wonderful memories of their “Ginny” are Melinda Henry and husband Eric, Kristi DeLoach and husband Stephen, and Chandler Fricks and husband Trent, all of Texarkana, and her great-grandchildren Max Henry, Hayden Henry, Bryce DeLoach, Savannah DeLoach, and Kamley Fricks, whom she loved dearly; a host of wonderful friends, and the special ladies at the Oaks Memory Care in Texarkana and Enhabit Hospice, who took such good care of “Miss Ginny” and loved her like family.
Honorary pallbearers are Eric Henry, Stephen DeLoach, Trent Fricks and Max Henry.
A private burial will be held at Magnolia Memorial Park in Magnolia under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, followed by a brief visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 320 West Main, Magnolia, AR 71753.
